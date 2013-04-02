India's Supreme Court denies Novartis Glivec patent appeal

In a landmark decision issued on Monday (April 1) by the Indian Supreme Court has denied Swiss drug major Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) patent on the blockbuster cancer drug Glivec (imatinib mesylate). Shares in Novartis' Indian unit ended 1.8 % lower after falling as much as 6.8% after the verdict, noted a Reuters report. European markets were closed for the Easter holiday.
This provides clarification on Indian patent law and discourages innovative drug discovery essential to advancing medical science for patients, the company stated. The decision means generic drugmakers can continue to sell cheaper copies of Glivec in India, one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical markets.
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