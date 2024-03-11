Thursday 18 June 2026

India's trade deal with EFTA unlocks $100 billion investment opportunity

Generics
11 March 2024
india_night_big

India has finalized a trade pact with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), comprising Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, marking a significant milestone in international commerce.

EFTA members have proposed a substantial $100 billion investment in India over the next 15 years. The agreement aims to stimulate investment and collaboration while assisting India in diversifying its imports, reducing reliance on China. Sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and chemicals, among others, are poised to benefit from extensive collaboration opportunities.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
EFTA pursues swift trade agreement with India amid concerns over drug access clause
26 February 2024
Generics
MSF warning over India-EFTA trade deal
14 February 2024
Generics
India's continued import dependence on bulk drugs draws concern
8 February 2022
Generics
MSF welcomes Indian government stand on certain aspects of strong EFTA trade deal
16 February 2024




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

F2G and Shionogi set up regulatory push for olorofim after Phase III win
Pharmaceutical
F2G and Shionogi set up regulatory push for olorofim after Phase III win
18 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
FDA approves first oral carbapenem therapy for cUTIs
17 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
PwC: Biopharma dealmaking rebounds as pharma races to fill pipeline gaps
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Jazz Pharmaceuticals strikes research deal with AbCellera
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Nuclidium bets on copper as radiopharma moves beyond alpha-versus-beta debate
17 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
Over 90% reduced death risk with treatment in subgroup for ultra rare TK2d disease
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Vedana Therapeutics launches with $46 million Series A financing
17 June 2026


Company Spotlight

AbCellera
A Vancouver-based antibody discovery company that deploys high-throughput single-cell screening technology to identify and develop therapeutic antibodies across infectious disease, rare disease, and neurology.


More Features in Generics

Cancer drug shortage in India: platinum prices push chemo to the brink
16 June 2026
Dr Reddy’s challenges Pfizer with US launch of Bosutinib
15 June 2026
Richter and Hetero collaborate on Ozempic generic
11 June 2026
Reig Jofre launches dalbavancin in European hospital push
11 June 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze