Sunday 11 January 2026

India set to see drug price hikes

Generics
8 April 2021
indianpharmabig

Price hikes and new launches are to push the growth of the Indian pharma market in the coming months. Though volume growth could remain weak in the near term, the market is expected to grow at a high single to low double-digit rate in the upcoming months.

Prices of essential medicines including painkillers, anti-infectives, cardiac drugs and antibiotics are set to go up at the end of the month, with the government allowing drugmakers an increase in line with the change in the annual Wholesale Price Index (WPI).

The annual change in WPI notified by the government works out to 0.5% for 2020, according to the drug prices regulator National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA).

Pharma has been seeking a 20% increase

Prices of scheduled drugs are allowed an increase each year by the drug regulator, in line with the annual WPI. Not enthused with the increase for the year, and having been impacted with nearly 15% to 20% surge in manufacturing costs during the year, the pharma industry has been seeking a 20% increase.

Considering the high possibility of growth revival in Indian formulations on low base of fiscal 2021, stable pricing in US generics and sustenance of cost control initiatives seen during FY21 due to the pandemic, several financial institutions are positive on India's pharma sector.

A report by Emkay Global Financial Services noted sales of all major therapies, except respiratory, continued to grow, though at a slower pace. Sales to the USA, however, have stabilized over the past few quarters as price erosion has come down and new launches continue.

A robust demand from most economies has boosted India’s exports in the first half of the current fiscal. Regions such as the USA and Europe contributed to growth in exports, thanks to increased demand for drugs, especially antivirals and antibiotics for the treatment of COVID-19.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
Hopes for more drugs to see price revisions in India
16 September 2020
Generics
Indian drugmakers bemoan rising Chinese inventory costs
1 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
Indian government begins fresh exercise to revise the NLEM
1 August 2019
Generics
Cost of raw materials for drugs soar in India
22 November 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Generics

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Accord brings in Paul Burden for UK role
5 January 2026
ScinoPharm wins US approval for complex MS generic
5 January 2026
Year-ender 2025 view on Indian pharma achievements
30 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze