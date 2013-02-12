India to expand presence in global generics market

India plans to significantly expand its presence in the global generics market during the next several years, which is expected to mainly take place through the increase of exports to the USA, the European Union and other developed markets, according to forecasts of India Ratings and Research, the country’s leading credit rating and research agency.

According to predictions of Indian analysts, the expirations of patents and the ever growing consumer spending for drugs will present additional opportunities to the Indian drugmakers in the generics market of the USA and the EU countries.