India to expand presence in global generics market

India plans to significantly expand its presence in the global generics market during the next several years, which is expected to mainly take place through the increase of exports to the USA, the European Union and other developed markets, according to forecasts of India Ratings and Research, the country’s leading credit rating and research agency.
According to predictions of Indian analysts, the expirations of patents and the ever growing consumer spending for drugs will present additional opportunities to the Indian drugmakers in the generics market of the USA and the EU countries.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze