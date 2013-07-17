Indian citizens lack free access to essential generic medicines, while policies risk undermining new drug research funding

Modern India has the third largest national economy in the world in purchasing power adjusted terms. The country is also now the world’s largest generic medicines exporter. But 400'600 million Indian citizens live in severe poverty.
Many still lack assured free access to good quality generic medicines and the support needed to use them to best effect. Unmet need is particularly high in the context of preventing and treating the growing burden of heart problems, strokes and other non'communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes, finds a new report from the UK’s UCL School of Pharmacy, published today (July 17).
Titled Health and Health Care in India, the report estimates that non'communicable diseases (NCDs) already cost India the equivalent of 12.5% of the nation’s GDP [Gross Domestic Product] in lost welfare terms. A similar (though falling) burden is still imposed by infections and events such as traffic accidents and violent deaths in groups such as relatively young women,”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze