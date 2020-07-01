Indian drugmakers bemoan rising Chinese inventory costs

Chinese inventory costs for Indian drug companies have soared by 10% compared to the pre-COVID-19 days. Indian companies are dependent on China for all the key ingredients made using the fermentation process, where China has achieved global dominance and capacities
India imports more than 53 critical active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), including those used in tuberculosis medicines, steriods and vitamins from China.
Chinese suppliers had already implemented a 20% increase in the price of APIs and key starting materials (KSMs) supplies got back on track around April. However, a decrease in domestic demand in India, resulting in a five-month inventory getting converted into a nine-month inventory, has aided this trend.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze