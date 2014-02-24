Indian drugmakers readying for next “Patent cliff”

The strategic drug reviews, as well as mergers and acquisitions – such as Actavis buying out Forest for around $25 billion – that are playing out on the global stage have a bearing on India, with Big Pharma seeking to refocus operations and battle an imminent patent cliff, writes The Pharma Letter’s Indian correspondent.

Though patent expiries are great news for consumers, with cheaper generics available on the market, they are also a big financial boost for generic drug makers. With some 46 US drug patents set to expire by 2015, Indian companies stand to benefit by around $40 billion, according to rough estimates.