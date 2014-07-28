Indian generic drugmakers set to score from MPP deals on HIV drugs

Seven new sub-licensing agreements for the manufacture of generic HIV medicines and two new generation drugs, atazanavir and dolutegravir, by the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), is set to usher in a new era of innovative production, reports The Pharma Letter's India correspondent.
A shot in the arm for generic drug majors, the MPP, a United Nations backed organization, entered into an initial agreement with Chinese manufacturer Desano, as well as with India based Cipla, Mylan’s Indian subsidiary, and Micro Labs.
The MPP has also extended collaborations with three other Indian firms: Aurobindo, Laurus Labs - a Hyderabad based manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and Pune-based Emcure, for the manufacture of the generic HIV drugs.
