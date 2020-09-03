Indian pharma can become world's alternative to China

There is a long-term opportunity in the making in India. As formulators evaluate options to source from outside China, India can become a preferred supplier for certain products, according to a report.

To help it materialize this position, however, hurdles around quality compliance, price volatility, and complex approvals must be overcome.

Amid a rising anti-China sentiment in the aftermath of the novel coronavirus outbreak, and as countries scramble to find alternative suppliers, India could well steal a march over its opponents to become an alternative source for certain pharmaceutical products, according to investment group CLSA.