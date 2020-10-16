Sunday 11 January 2026

Indian pharma can grow to $65 billion industry, says Minister

Generics
16 October 2020
taj-mahal-big

India's Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda has invited Latin American and Caribbean countries to invest in the Indian pharma sector, stating that it could grow to become a $65 billion industry by 2024. With the government recently launching schemes for the development of drug parks across the country, the Minister said India could well replace China as the world's factory, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.

Addressing a video conference, the Minister highlighted that India is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of generic medicines across the world, and that it is the only country with the largest number of US Food and Drug Administration-compliant pharma plants (more than 262 including APIs) outside of the USA.

Mr Gowda said India exports over $20 billion worth of pharma products to various countries, including "high standards complying countries" like the US and Europe.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
India's Eris Lifesciences to extend its product offering to insulins and GLP1 agonists
24 February 2022
Generics
India's road to independence in API manufacturing
4 August 2021
Generics
India readies $1.3 billion pharma incentive scheme; aims to be $120 billion industry
17 June 2020
Pharmaceutical
Guyana: a key pharmaceutical industry for the Caribbean and beyond
24 September 2020




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Generics

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Accord brings in Paul Burden for UK role
5 January 2026
ScinoPharm wins US approval for complex MS generic
5 January 2026
Year-ender 2025 view on Indian pharma achievements
30 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze