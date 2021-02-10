Monday 12 January 2026

Indian pharma companies guilty of overcharging

Generics
10 February 2021
india_map_credit_deposit_photos_large

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has initiated 2116 cases of overcharging against Indian drug majors. Currently, 881 overcharging cases involving $1.12 billion are pending under the Drug Prices Control Orders (DPCO). Another 324 cases, worth $899 million, are under litigation in various courts.

In as many as 666 cases, pharma companies are yet to disgorge excess profits accrued by overcharging customers.

Speaking in Parliament, D V Sadananda Gowda, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, said action for the recovery of the overcharged amount is an on-going process as per the provisions of the DPCO. In cases where demands raised for overcharging have been challenged in the court, the NPPA pursues these cases in the court.

In an attempt to clear the backlog, the government had earlier considered a one-time settlement with the concerned companies. The Department of Pharmaceuticals had offered the drug makers a one-time waiver of interest charges on their total outstanding dues.

There was a catch to this though - the settlement offer necessitated that the drugmakers had to drop all lawsuits challenging the department's orders.

Some of the offending companies

The new provisional list released by the NPPA includes industry stalwarts like Cipla (BSE: 500087), Lupin (BSE: 500257), Cadila (BOM: 532321) and Sun Pharma (BSE: 524715), whose names are among companies accused of overcharging consumers. Each of these companies faces a penalty that includes the amount allegedly overcharged apart from interest.

Mumbai-based Cipla has to pay the maximum penalty, over $412 million (including interest but minus the sum recovered). For Sun Pharma, the penalty is $34 million. Ranbaxy, which merged into Sun Pharma in 2015, faces a penalty of around $54 million.

In the latest list, Lupin’s overcharging penalty stands at around $9 million, whereas GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) totals $469,641.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Indian drug majors 'overcharging consumers'
18 January 2021
Generics
Indian pharmaceutical market update
10 January 2019
Pharmaceutical
India's top 100 pharma report 2014-15 sales up 7.2%, EBDITA 5.3% - PharmaBiz
15 July 2015


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Generics

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Accord brings in Paul Burden for UK role
5 January 2026
ScinoPharm wins US approval for complex MS generic
5 January 2026
Year-ender 2025 view on Indian pharma achievements
30 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze