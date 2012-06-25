Indian Pharma companies not responding to overcharging enquiry

In India, even after four months of receiving overcharging notices from the department of pharmaceuticals (DoP), not even one of the 500-odd pharma companies have responded to the charges, reports the local Hindustan Times.
The DoP had sent the notices to the companies through the Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA), the industry body of Indian companies, and the Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI), which represents global pharma companies in India.
“After that, we also issued a public notice asking the companies to submit the details within 30 days but not even a single firm has replied,” Raja Sekhar Vundru, joint secretary of DoP, told Hindustan Times.
