Indian pharma threatened by trend of shifting R&D operations overseas: survey

Red tape is putting India's multi-billion dollar worth pharmaceutical industry at risk, with most of the pharma companies shifting R&D operations and clinical trials to South-East Asian countries of Cambodia, Korea, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and others, according to a just concluded survey.
The Indian pharmaceutical sector is expected to grow five-fold to reach $91.45 billion by 2020, according to a separate recent comment by Dr A J V Prasad, Joint Secretary of India’s Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP).
“Various South-East Asian countries are wooing India’s R&D industry by offering sops and transparent regulations as regulatory bottlenecks and a plethora of committees have slowed permissions/approvals for trials or marketing drugs to more than 12-15 months back home in India while such permissions are given by the US Food and Drug Administration, European Union and Singapore within a month’s time,” according to a survey of the Indian Pharma Industry conducted by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze