Individuals' behavior costs USA $163 billion annually in pharmacy-related waste

US pharmacy benefits firm Express Scripts says it is the first organization ever to quantify the hidden health care costs of very common behaviors related to prescription drugs, such as forgetfulness and procrastination, estimating the annual wasteful spending in the USA at $163 billion.

The Express Scripts 2009 Drug Trend Report released this week quantifies changes in drug spend on a year-to-year basis and details the costly effects of irrational behaviors on pharmacy-related costs.

"The good news is that these potential savings in the pharmacy benefit are tied to one of the few variables in health care we can readily influence: behaviour. This research shows that in terms of achieving lower costs and improved outcomes, health care reform starts in the home," said Steven Miller, senior vice president and chief medical officer at Express Scripts.