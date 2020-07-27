Indivior resolves criminal charges and civil complaints related to Suboxone Film

UK-headquartered Indivior (LSE: INDV) has reached an agreement with both the US Department of Justice (DoJ) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to resolve both the Indictment and FTC investigation relating to the company’s branded opioid replacement therapy drug Suboxone Film.
As part of the agreement Indivior will make payments to federal and state authorities totaling $600 million over a seven-year period; including $100 million the week the plea is finalized followed by six annual installments of $50 million on January 15 each year 2022-2027 and a $200 million final payment on December 15, 2027.
Under the terms of the accord, Indivior Solutions Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Indivior, will be excluded from participating in US government health programs. This exclusion will not affect Indivior plc or its other subsidiaries. Indivior does not anticipate the exclusion of Solutions Inc will have any material impact on the group's ability to continue to participate in government health programs.
