Intrexon and Amneal in second product collaboration

US synthetic biology specialist Intrexon (NYSE: XON) and privately-held generics drugmaker Amneal Pharmaceuticals have entered into a second exclusive channel collaboration (ECC) for a target active pharmaceutical ingredient (API).
Utilizing Intrexon's robust microbial-based expression system, the goal of the collaboration is to develop a consistent, scalable and cost-effective process for the targeted complex API, the companies stated.
"The power of Intrexon's synthetic biology platform in conjunction with our generic pharmaceutical development capabilities is well-suited for the advance of novel approaches to active pharmaceutical ingredients, enabling us to think beyond current production platforms," said Chintu Patel, chief executive and co-chairman of Amneal, adding: "The progress achieved under our initial ECC led to this expansion of our combined efforts."
