Thursday 8 January 2026

Intrexon and Amneal in second product collaboration

Generics
2 October 2014
drugs_pills_tablets_big

US synthetic biology specialist Intrexon (NYSE: XON) and privately-held generics drugmaker Amneal Pharmaceuticals have entered into a second exclusive channel collaboration (ECC) for a target active pharmaceutical ingredient (API).

Utilizing Intrexon's robust microbial-based expression system, the goal of the collaboration is to develop a consistent, scalable and cost-effective process for the targeted complex API, the companies stated.

"The power of Intrexon's synthetic biology platform in conjunction with our generic pharmaceutical development capabilities is well-suited for the advance of novel approaches to active pharmaceutical ingredients, enabling us to think beyond current production platforms," said Chintu Patel, chief executive and co-chairman of Amneal, adding: "The progress achieved under our initial ECC led to this expansion of our combined efforts."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Nuevocor appoints Al Gianchetti as chief executive
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Poplar’s $50 million Series A to ‘transform treatment of atopic diseases’
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Lilly confirms bid to acquire Ventyx Biosciences
8 January 2026
Generics
Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Servier Ventures launched by French pharma
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Generics

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Accord brings in Paul Burden for UK role
5 January 2026
ScinoPharm wins US approval for complex MS generic
5 January 2026
Year-ender 2025 view on Indian pharma achievements
30 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze