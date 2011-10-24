Irish drugmakers argue against ESRI Budget Perspectives (2012) proposals

Budget Perspectives 2012, a paper published last week by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI), suggests high rates of spending on pharmaceuticals in Ireland could be attributable to the low penetration of generic drugs in the Irish market. According to the report, OECD data shows per capita spending in 2009 on pharmaceuticals in Ireland - at 1.7% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) - was fourth highest among OECD countries after the USA, Canada and Greece.
In Ireland, the supply of medicines to the health services by pharmaceutical companies has been governed by a series of agreements between the State and the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (IPHA), on behalf of the international research-based pharmaceutical industry. The current agreement was implemented in September 2006 and will run until March 2012. During its time, it is estimated that it will have delivered savings to the State of over 300 million euros ($416.9 million).
Industry has already provided 95 million euros in savings
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze