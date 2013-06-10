Irish Medicines Board drawing up list of generic drugs to help reduce costs

In Ireland, drugs to treat medical conditions such as high cholesterol, blood pressure and stomach ulcers will be the first to be subjected to new generic substitution regulations in a bid to bring down costs, reports the Irish Independent newspaper.
Recently passed legislation allows for a list of branded drugs and their generic equivalents to be drawn up with a recommendation to use the cheapest, most cost-effective medicine. It will mean that if patients want a more expensive drug they will have to pay the difference in price, said Pat O'Mahony, chief executive of the Irish Medicines Board (IMB).
Irish consumers have increased awareness of generic medicines
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze