Irish Osteoporosis Society has fears over generic drugs as part of reference pricing and generic substitution

The Irish Osteoporosis Society believes that generic drugs for osteoporosis do not treat the disease as effectively as branded drugs, and has recently sent out a letter to all members outlining its concerns about plans to introduce a scheme called "Reference Pricing and Generic Substitution" for all prescription drugs in Ireland.
Ireland's government is proposing to allow pharmacists to switch a branded medicine to a cheaper, less effective drug, the generic copy, where the doctor has prescribed a branded drug. It is claimed that generic drugs had the "same active ingredients, same quality, same safety and same strength". However, there is research that shows that this is simply not true, the IOS' president, Moira O'Brien, stressed, and said it is lobbying to prevent this scheme from including osteoporosis medications.
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