Italy's Chiesi eyes Russian expansion

Privately held Italian drugmaker Chiesi Farmaceutici is considering a massive expansion into the Russian pharmaceutical market, through the launch of a full cycle of production of its flagship drugs for the treatment of bronchial allergy and pulmonary disease at the production facilities of local drugmaker Pharmstandard by 2015.
It is planned that the production will be initiated by Pharmstandard-Leksredstva in the city of Kursk, where the company already carries out secondary packaging of its drugs such as Atimos (formoterol), Klenil Jet (beclomethasone), Budieyr (budesonide) and Foster (formoterol beclomethasone).
Aims to become major supplier of pulmonary medicines in Russia
