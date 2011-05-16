Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer prepare for massive legal costs; Teva confirms Taiyo buy

According to press reports emerging ahead of the weekend, two US drug giants, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Johnsons & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) have each made filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission outlining expected costs.
In a regulatory filing, J&J said it had set aside an unspecified amount of money for a potential settlement of the probe into whether the company’s Ortho-McNeil Janssen unit had promoted the antipsychotic drug Risperdal (risperidone) for unapproved uses.
The Wall Street Journal said that prosecutors are seeking about $1 billion to resolve a long-standing probe into marketing of the drug, citing sources familiar with the matter. Sales of Risperdal Consta, a long-acting injectable for the management of bipolar I disorder and schizophrenia grew 6.6% to $404 million in the first quarter of this year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze