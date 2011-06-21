Thursday 18 June 2026

Joint ventures in generics to boost Indian pharma industry

Generics
21 June 2011

The Indian pharmaceutical industry is moving towards the adoption and development of generic drugs, which will help it to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 15% during the fiscal years 2012 through 2014, according to a new report from market research group RNCOS.

Despite factors, such as increasing urbanization and personal disposable income, a large share of people in India cannot afford patented drugs. To fight these issues, the government and the pharma companies are focusing on introducing generic drugs into the market, which have the same level of efficacy minus the heavy bills, says the report.

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