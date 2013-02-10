Julphar inaugurates drug-making plant in Ethiopia; discusses UAE drug prices

In recognition of the economic importance of Africa and the need for increasingly sophisticated pharmaceutical and healthcare facilities across the continent, United Arab Emirates (UAE)- based Julphar, in conjunction with its local Ethiopian partner, Medtech, last week officially inaugurated its first manufacturing facility in Africa. in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The Julphar Ethiopia manufacturing facility marks a significant milestone in Julphar’s history and is a major part of its international expansion strategy that will see the company building a truly global footprint, the company said. The plant is located in the Gerji Jakros region of the Ethiopian capital.