K-V Pharma sells generics unit to Zydus for $60 million

USA-based K-V Pharmaceutical (NYSE: KVa/KVb) has entered into a definitive agreement to divest Nesher Pharmaceuticals, its generics subsidiary, as well as the company’s generic business and assets to Zynesher Pharmaceuticals, a US unit of India’s Zydus Cadila, for around $60 million in cash. The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of KV’s 2012 fiscal year, subject to customary closing conditions.

The completion of this divestiture is an important element of the company’s declared strategy of transitioning to a branded specialty pharmaceutical company focused on women’s health, said K-V Pharma.