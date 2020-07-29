Sunday 11 January 2026

Kodak flies after winning govt loan to make generic drugs

Generics
29 July 2020
What was once a leading photography company, but which filed for bankruptcy protection in 2012, USA-based Eastman Kodak’s (NYSE: KODK) shares soared as much as 1,900% in two days, after the Wall Street Journal reported the company had won a $765M government loan under the Defense Production Act.

The aim is to help speed the domestic production of drugs that can treat a range of medical conditions and reduce US reliance on foreign sources, notably China and India.

The Trump administration said the Kodak deal is the first of its kind and uses powers afforded by the Defense Production Act.

