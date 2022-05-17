Kyowa Kirin to build new biopharma API building at its Takasaki plant

Japanese drugmaker Kyowa Kirin (TYO: 4151) has decided to build a new active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing building (HB7 Building) at its Takasaki plant that is responsible for manufacturing biopharmaceuticals.
The HB7 Building will manufacture APIs for biopharmaceuticals utilizing Kyowa Kirin’s unique antibody technology and protein engineering, and it will be equipped with both a GMP 1 compliant manufacturing facility and pilot facility for investigational APIs in early phase development. Because both facilities are planned to have the same single-use manufacturing equipment, it will be possible to use the same equipment configuration for every step from the initial process development for biopharmaceutical API manufacturing to the manufacturing of the investigational API.
