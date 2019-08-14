Sunday 28 June 2026

US lawmakers revive stalled inquiry into copycat collusion

Generics
14 August 2019
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Long-time US healthcare reform advocates Elijah Cummings and Bernie Sanders have written letters to several drugmakers in an effort to breathe new life into a 2014 investigation into generic price fixing.

Congressman Cummings, Chair of the House Oversight Committee, and Senator Sanders, a presidential candidate and advocate of “Medicare for all,” have demanded answers from Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE: TEVA), Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) and Heritage Pharmaceuticals.

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Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
Eighteen drugmakers now accused of price fixing as US investigation grows
1 November 2017
Generics
New lawsuit alleges price fixing affected more than 100 generics
15 May 2019
Generics
Indian drugmakers deny US generic price-fixing allegations
15 May 2019




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