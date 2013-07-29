Leading Ukrainian drug producer plans global expansion

Farmak, one of Ukraine’s largest drug producers, plans to significantly expand its sales and production capacities in the near future, according to local sources.
According to the company, as part of these plans, about 314 million hryvnia (about $40 million) will be invested in its further development and in particular in building a plant for the production of pharmaceutical substances, which will be located in the Sumy region of the country, as well as the construction of new scientific laboratories, and modernization of existing production facilities.
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