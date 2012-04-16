Legislative changes to hamper near-term innovative drugs market in Central Europe

Due to legislative changes implemented during 2011 in most of the Central European (CE) countries, the innovative drug market in the region will decline in 2012 by 1%, to €6.1bn at manufacturer prices, according to the latest report published by Poland-based research and consulting company PMR.
Titled Generic and innovative drugs market in Central Europe 201: Comparative analysis, reimbursement policies and development forecasts for 2012-2014, the report finds that, in all, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for innovative drugs in the region will be approximately 2% in 2012-2014.
Innovative markets to decline in some CE countries
