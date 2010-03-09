Lilly buys Pfizer's European animal health assets, as the latter bids for Ratiopharm control; Sanofi/Merck & Co animal health combo

Elanco, the animal health division of US drug major Eli Lilly has signed an agreement to acquire the European rights to a portfolio of certain Pfizer Animal Health products. The products, including vaccines, parasiticides and feed additives, are used in both the production animal and companion animal markets. Terms of the transaction are not disclosed.
The products - which the European Commission said Pfizer had to divest because of competition concerns in the animal health sector resulting from its $68 billion acquisition of fellow US drug major Wyeth last year - have been marketed by Pfizer and Wyeth's Fort Dodge operations. Elanco will also acquire a manufacturing facility in Sligo, Ireland, currently used in the production of animal vaccines.
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