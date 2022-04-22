Sunday 11 January 2026

Long Grove Pharma set to be a new leader in specialized generics

Generics
22 April 2022
generic_big

Illinois, USA-based Long Grove Pharmaceuticals, founded in 2019 by strategic health care investor Water Street Healthcare Partners, will begin shipping its first products in mid-2022. Dedicated to bringing high-demand, high-quality health care products to niche markets, the company says it is uniquely positioned to become a new leader in the generic pharmaceutical market.

Long Grove Pharmaceuticals specializes in generic development opportunities with complex formulations, challenging manufacturing and supply chain dynamics, and unique regulatory approval pathways. The company is spearheaded by a multi-functional team of leaders with more than 100 years of collective pharmaceutical experience. Together, they are pursuing partnership and product development initiatives focused on bringing long-awaited products to market across the hospital pharmacy, retail, clinic, and alternative site channels.

Dan Robins, chief executive of Long Grove, said: “The depth of our team’s expertise provides us with a specialized understanding of how to rapidly scale complex formulations and bring to market products known for having high barriers to entry. We are deeply committed to leveraging our knowledge and network to cultivate needed solutions across the generics market that will improve customer choice and increase patient access.”

