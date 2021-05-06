Sunday 11 January 2026

Lonza expands manufacturing in Visp (Switz) and Portsmouth (USA)

Generics
6 May 2021
lonza_big

Swiss contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Lonza (SIX: LONN) today announced it will invest around 850 million Swiss francs ($934 million) to expand its mammalian drug substance manufacturing facilities in Visp, Switzerland, and Portsmouth, USA.

The expansion in Visp will see the development of a new large-scale mammalian drug substance manufacturing facility to expand capacity with six 20,000L bioreactors to meet increasing market demand in biologics. The new facility will have an area of approximately 27,500 m2.

The investment will increase large-scale biologics manufacturing capacity to meet customer demand in the contract manufacturing space. The state-of-the-art, high throughput facility includes perfusion capabilities and is designed to support high titer processes and accommodate the next generation of mammalian biologics.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
EC clears acquisition of joint control of Lonza Specialty Ingredients
21 June 2021
Biotechnology
Lonza to buy Genentech biologicals facility for $1.2 billion
20 March 2024
Generics
Lonza's API manufacturing facility expansion in China enters commercial operation
5 December 2022
Biotechnology
Lonza plans new filling line for commercial supply of ADCs
13 October 2023


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Generics

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Accord brings in Paul Burden for UK role
5 January 2026
ScinoPharm wins US approval for complex MS generic
5 January 2026
Year-ender 2025 view on Indian pharma achievements
30 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze