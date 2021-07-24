Monday 12 January 2026

Lonza reports strong first-half 2021 financials

Generics
24 July 2021
lonza-big

Swiss pharmaceutical and biotech ingredient supplier Lonza (VTX: LONN) reported first-half 2012 financials on Friday, showing that sales have grown 14.7% to 2.54 billion Swiss francs ($2.72 billion), beating analysts' forecasts for 2.47 billion francs.

Core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were 847 million francs, up 13%, resulting in a margin of 33.3%, and pushing the firm’s share up 4.2% to 705.60 francs. Earnings beat the 787 million francs forecast by analysts. "All in all, a good set of figures," said Bank Vontobel analyst Sibylle Bischofberger.

This strong momentum has been delivered despite the headwinds arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts to the ramp-up of new assets and the wider manufacturing schedule. Despite these challenges, Lonza has achieved its commitment to deliver for customers throughout the pandemic by expanding production and increasing headcount.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
Pierre-Alain Ruffieux to jump from Roche to top job at Lonza
8 June 2020
Generics
Lonza expands manufacturing in Visp (Switz) and Portsmouth (USA)
6 May 2021
Generics
EC clears acquisition of joint control of Lonza Specialty Ingredients
21 June 2021
Biotechnology
Pierre Fabre and Lonza agree manufacturing deal
15 June 2022


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Generics

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Accord brings in Paul Burden for UK role
5 January 2026
ScinoPharm wins US approval for complex MS generic
5 January 2026
Year-ender 2025 view on Indian pharma achievements
30 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze