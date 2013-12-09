Thursday 8 January 2026

Low level of “potentially problematic” patent settlements in EU pharma sector

Generics
9 December 2013
drugs_pills_tablets_big

The European Commission's report on patent settlement agreements, also referred to as “pay-for-delay” deals, concluded between originator and generic companies in the pharmaceutical sector in 2012 shows that the number of settlements that may give rise to antitrust concerns in the European Union is continuously low.

This shows the industry's increased awareness of potentially problematic practices. As such settlements may delay the market entry of cheaper generic medicines; this is good news for consumers and taxpayers, the Commission notes. The report also finds that the overall number of patent settlements has increased compared to the previous monitoring periods. This demonstrates that companies can successfully settle their disputes within the boundaries of the EU antitrust rules, it says.

Commission Vice President in charge of competition policy Joaquín Almunia commented: "Our fourth monitoring report shows that companies are increasingly aware of the competition concerns that some settlements may raise. It also demonstrates that the Commission's action has not prevented companies from settling patent disputes in line with the antitrust rules."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Generics

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Accord brings in Paul Burden for UK role
5 January 2026
ScinoPharm wins US approval for complex MS generic
5 January 2026
Year-ender 2025 view on Indian pharma achievements
30 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze