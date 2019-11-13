Lupin confirms sale of Japan business to Unison

Indian pharma company Lupin (BSE: 500257) has confirmed that it has entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of its entire stake in its Japanese subsidiary Kyowa Pharmaceutical Industry to Unison Capital Partners, a leading private equity fund in Japan with a strong track record of success in the healthcare sector.

Lupin’s board of directors approved this transaction, which will be subject to customary closing conditions including approval by Lupin’s shareholders.

$526 million enterprise value