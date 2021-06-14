Monday 12 January 2026

Lupin receives UK nod for Luforbec, first branded generic to Fostair

Generics
14 June 2021
lupin-big

The UK subsidiary of Indian drugmaker Lupin Limited (BSE: 500257) today announced it has received approval from the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to market Luforbec (beclomethasone/formoterol) 100/6 dose pressurized metered dose inhaler (pMDI), the first branded generic of Fostair, made by privately-held Italian drugmaker Chiesi Farmaceutici, which has the potential to offer significant cost savings for the National Health Service (NHS).

Luforbec is indicated for the treatment of adult asthma and for the symptomatic treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) (FEV1 <50% predicted normal). Luforbec has the same licensed indications as Fostair 100/6 pMDI. It also has the same active ingredients, an extra fine formulation, and similar device characteristics to Fostair 100/6 pMDI.

NHS spent £179 million in Fostair

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Study shows Fostair has comparable efficacy to Seretide in asthma patients
20 January 2014
Pharmaceutical
Chiesi unveils new Manchester, UK headquarters
6 October 2015
Biosimilars
Mylan and Lupin's Enbrel biosimilar approved in Europe
5 June 2020
Pharmaceutical
Lupin pens distribution deals for NaMuscla in key EU territories
3 June 2020




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Generics

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Accord brings in Paul Burden for UK role
5 January 2026
ScinoPharm wins US approval for complex MS generic
5 January 2026
Year-ender 2025 view on Indian pharma achievements
30 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze