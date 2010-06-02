Lupin to make second foray into Japan's generic market

Indian drugmaker Lupin is planning a second acquisition in Japan, where it became the seventh largest generics player after buying local firm Kyowa Pharmaceuticals in 2007 for around $100 million, according to a report from Livemint, a part of HT Media
Though unnamed, the target company is said to be in the generic injectable drugs segment, and will likely be valued in the same range as Kyowa, according to a person familiar with the development. The new deal will be signed in six to eight months, the person told Livemint.
'We are scouting for an acquisition in the injectable segment as the hospital segment is one area that we are interested,' confirmed Lupin's chief financial officer S Ramesh, adding that the firm's balance sheet is strong enough to fund a strategic acquisition through either internal accruals or debt, if need be. However, he told Livemint, 'it will be difficult to put a number or the size of acquisition that we are looking for in that market.'
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze