Medicines are good value for money in UK, says DoH report

A UK Department of Health released yesterday endorses the current voluntary agreement between the DoH and the pharmaceutical industry and confirms that UK medicines are representing good value for money for the National Health Service.
The 11th Pharmaceutical Price Regulation Scheme (PPRS) Report to Parliament assessed the ongoing voluntary pricing agreement between the two parties, finding that the UK has the lowest medicine prices compared with a wide range of developed countries, both inside and outside Europe, and is in the bottom third even when average exchange rates over the last five-year period are taken into account.
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