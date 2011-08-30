Medivir's new subsid BioPhausia AB sells generics business to Bluefish

Huddinge, Sweden-based infectious disease research specialist Medivir (OMX: MVIR) says it recently-acquired BioPhausia AB subsidiary has reached an agreement to sell its generics business – the company’s BMM Pharma AB unit - to Swedish firm Bluefish Pharmaceuticals AB for 26 million Swedish kronor ($4.1 million) plus the value of inventories, some 12 million kronor The staff of BMM Pharma will not transfer in the acquisition.
“This deal is a natural last step in the concentration and focus of BioPhausia’s business, which began about a year ago. We will now be focusing on the ongoing commercial development of our Proprietary Products and Parallel Imported Products,” commented Maris Hartmanis, chief executive of BioPhausia.
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