Sunday 11 January 2026

Merck KGaA sells women's health business to Teva in $368 million-euro deal; Hikma buys Baxter's injectable business for $112 million

Generics
29 October 2010

German drug major Merck KGaA (FWB: MRK) says it is selling Theramex, its Monaco-based pharmaceutical company specialized in women’s health and gynecology, to Israeli firm Teva Pharmaceutical industries (Nasdaq: TEVA), the world’s largest generic drugmaker, which earlier this year expanded its European business with the near $5 billion acquisition of German firm Ratiopharm (The Pharma Letter March 19).

Merck has signed an agreement whereby Teva will acquire all Theramex operations including 100% of the shares of Theramex SAM of Monaco and Theramex SpA of Italy for a consideration of 265 million euros ($367.8 million). In addition, Merck will be eligible to receive certain performance-based milestone payments. Teva will have the distribution rights of Theramex products in certain countries including Spain and Brazil; Merck Serono will continue distributing Theramex products in certain other countries.

Theramex’ pipeline includes a new oral contraceptive based on natural estrogens, NOMAC/E2, which has successfully completed Phase III studies and submitted for approval in Europe. The firm’s operations are supported by an accomplished R&D team and a cost-effective active pharmaceutical ingredients facility, which produces most of the company’s API needs.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Generics

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Accord brings in Paul Burden for UK role
5 January 2026
ScinoPharm wins US approval for complex MS generic
5 January 2026
Year-ender 2025 view on Indian pharma achievements
30 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze