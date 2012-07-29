Middle-income countries flex muscles to overcome patents in face of unaffordable drug prices

Middle-income countries are increasingly taking measures to overcome the patents that price drugs out of reach, according to a new report released last week by the international medical humanitarian organization Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), titled Untangling the web of antiretroviral price reductions.
In March, India for the first time issued a compulsory license to override a drug patent on the cancer drug sorafenib tosylate, produced by Germany’s Bayer. The move sets an important precedent for access to ARVs that are unaffordable. China has also just confirmed its mechanism to override patents, MSF noted.
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