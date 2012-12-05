Moldova's pharmaceutical market over-regulated, study finds

According to a study recently released by the Soros Foundation Moldova, the Moldavian pharmaceutical market needs reorganization. The study, which is reported by Sebastian Gensior writing on europe-health-care-eu, finds that there are certain market distortions created by excessive regulation and a lack of functional mechanisms that may cause import monopolies.

Both the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Economy are concerned with cost-cutting and therefore apply differentiated mark-ups and other measures designed to reduce drug prices. However, almost all measures need administrative approval regarding the producer prices for drugs, contrary to the principles of a market economy.