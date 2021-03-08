More efforts to reduce Russian pharma dependence on API imports

The Russian pharmaceutical industry remains heavily dependent on imports of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), despite efforts that have been made by the state to reduce import dependence in recent years, according to recent statements by representatives of some leading Russian pharmaceutical producers and analysts, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

Alexander Semyonov, president of Active Component, one of Russia’s leading producers of active ingredients, said in an interview with Russian media, at present only 6%-8% of active ingredients for strategically important drugs are produced in Russia.

Mr Semyonov added that, in the case of vital medicines in Russia, the overall list of such drugs consists of 215 items, but only 162 of them are produced by chemical synthesis. Of these, only 35 drugs are obtained from chemical ingredients manufactured in Russia.