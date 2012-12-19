More transparency on medicine pricing called for by EU parliamentarians

More transparency and precise time limits for decision-making on pricing and reimbursement of medicines are needed to improve patients' access to affordable treatments and prevent barriers to getting medicines to market, said Environment and Public Health Committee Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) voting on the Transparency Directive 2012/0035(COD) in the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety Committee draft legislation on Tuesday.
"EU member states have full competence to decide on pricing and reimbursement of medicines, but it is essential to guarantee minimum transparency requirements throughout the Union, not only to avoid unfair practices and market barriers but also to ensure an effective access to affordable medicines for millions of patients," said rapporteur Antonyia Parvanova (ALDE, BG).
Quicker decisions on generic medicines
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze