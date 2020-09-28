Sunday 11 January 2026

Multiple Sclerosis treatment in India now cheaper, thanks to new therapies

Generics
28 September 2020
india_modi_big

Earlier considered prohibitively expensive, treatments for multiple sclerosis (MS) have become affordable in India over the past few years, with doctors urging patients to come forward and receive treatment, instead of choosing to live with the disorder. With the government mulling several proposals to include MS along with 21 other disabilities in the Ayushman Bharat scheme, a National Health Protection Mission, MS patients can soon avail themselves of more benefits, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.

A common neurological disorder, MS is detected more in persons between 20 and 45 years old. While most patients, post-diagnosis, tend to back away from treatment because of the expenses involved, India's Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry has been pushing to extend the government's ambitious National Health Protection Mission to people with any of the 21 disabilities recognized under law.

The centrally-sponsored Mission, launched in 2018, aims at providing a coverage of $6,775 per family annually and is meant to benefit more than 100 million families belonging to the poor and vulnerable sections of society.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Pricing key to success of MS drug Aubagio in India, says analyst
28 August 2018
Generics
Hopes for more drugs to see price revisions in India
16 September 2020
Biosimilars
Indian companies shift focus to specialty drugs
30 June 2021
Pharmaceutical
Indian companies score over multinationals in vitamins
19 July 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Generics

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Accord brings in Paul Burden for UK role
5 January 2026
ScinoPharm wins US approval for complex MS generic
5 January 2026
Year-ender 2025 view on Indian pharma achievements
30 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze