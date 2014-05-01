Mylan 1st-qtr 2014 revenues miss analysts’ expectations

US generic drugmaker Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) reported first-quarter 2014 results before markets opened, posting adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 on revenues of $1.72 billion, up from adjusted EPS of $0.62 on revenues of $1.63 billion in the like 2013 quarter, and compares to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimates for EPS of $0.64 and $1.78 billion in revenues.

Mylan chief executive Heather Bresch commented: "Mylan's performance during the first quarter slightly exceeded our expectations and marked a great start to what we believe will be another good year. Our operations in India drove strong top-line growth as a result of increased sales from our antiretroviral franchise. Additionally, the diversity and strength of our product portfolio in North America demonstrated our ability to continue to leverage our operating platform.”