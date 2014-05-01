Mylan 1st-qtr 2014 revenues miss analysts’ expectations

US generic drugmaker Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) reported first-quarter 2014 results before markets opened, posting adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 on revenues of $1.72 billion, up from adjusted EPS of $0.62 on revenues of $1.63 billion in the like 2013 quarter, and compares to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimates for EPS of $0.64 and $1.78 billion in revenues.
Mylan chief executive Heather Bresch commented: "Mylan's performance during the first quarter slightly exceeded our expectations and marked a great start to what we believe will be another good year. Our operations in India drove strong top-line growth as a result of increased sales from our antiretroviral franchise. Additionally, the diversity and strength of our product portfolio in North America demonstrated our ability to continue to leverage our operating platform.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze