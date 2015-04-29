Mylan continues pursuit of Perrigo, hiking its offer price, but to no avail

In what is turning out to be one of the most high-profile takeover battles in the pharma sector this year, Netherlands-incorporated generics drugmaker Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) has for a second time raised its offer price for smaller Ireland-based rival Perrigo (NYSE: PRGO), following the latter’s rejection.

Perrigo shares rose 1.9% to $190 at 9:36 am in New York, and Mylan climbed less than 1% to $73.10, while Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA), which is part of a three-way-tug of war with a $40.1 billion offer for Mylan that has been rejected, was little changed.