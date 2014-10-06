Mylan debuts generic of ViiV’s Combivir in USA

US generic drugmaker Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) has launched of its Lamivudine and Zidovudine Tablets USP, 15mg/300mg, which is the generic version of Combivir from Viiv Healthcare, the HIV/AIDS joint venture majority-owned by GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and partnered with Pfizer and Shionogi.

Mylan received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for this product, which is indicated for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in combination with other antiretroviral (ARV) agents. Mylan has begun shipping this product, further strengthening the company's growing ARV portfolio in the US market.

$118 million annual US sales