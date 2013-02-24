Mylan debuts HIV/AIDS drug portfolio in South Africa

US generics company Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) says that its subsidiary in South Africa has launched a comprehensive portfolio of antiretroviral products. South Africa has the world's largest HIV/AIDS population, with around 5.6 million1 people living with the disease and an estimated 1.7 million people receiving treatment.
Mylan's South African ARV portfolio initially will consist of 11 first- and second-line adult and pediatric regimens. Included are several innovative products, such as fixed-dose combinations, single blister "co-packs," heat-stable products and novel pediatric formulations that have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and the World Health Organization.
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