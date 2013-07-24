Mylan enters Tarceva settlement agreement

US generics firm Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) has entered into a settlement agreement with OSI Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Japan’s Astellas (TYO: 4503), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Roche (ROG: SIX) subsidiary Genentech that will resolve patent litigation related to erlotinib hydrochloride tablets, 25mg, 100mg and 150mg.

This product is the generic version of Tarceva and is indicated in combination with gemcitabine for the first-line treatment of patients with locally advanced, unresectable or metastatic pancreatic cancer.